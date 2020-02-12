No foul late in UT's loss to Ball State, BG falls to EMU

UT ATHLETICS:

TOLEDO, Ohio –Toledo suffered a tough 60-58 setback against Ball State on Wednesday before 3,179 fans in Savage Arena. With the loss, the Rockets fall to 11-11 overall, 6-5 in the Mid-American Conference.

It was a tightly-contested matchup between the MAC West Division rivals that featured eight times and nine lead changes.

The Rockets had a couple opportunities in the waning seconds of regulation to force overtime, but shots from junior Tatyana Davis and classmate Tanaya Beacham were off the mark to snap a three-game winning streak against BSU.

Senior Mariella Santucci paced Toledo a game-high 16 points and in the process became the 30th player in school history to score 1,000-career points. Santucci knocked down a pair of throws with 3:44 left in regulation to join the exclusive group of players in program history.

Davis added 12 points off the bench and junior Nakiah Black had 10.

As a team, Toledo connected on 31.1 percent (19-of-61) from the field, including 21.7 percent (5-of-23) from three-point range, and a season-high 88.2 percent (15-of-17) from the charity stripe.

The Rockets also finished with a 43-38 edge on the glass and had three players with at least six boards, highlighted by a contest-best nine by Santucci.

--------------------------------------------------------------------

BG ATHLETICS:

A third-quarter run, combined with a relentless rebounding effort, lifted Eastern Michigan to a 70-58 victory over the Bowling Green women's basketball team on Wednesday evening (Feb. 12). The Mid-American Conference matchup was held inside the Stroh Center.

Junior Angela Perry, the MAC leader in field-goal percentage, went 7-for-8 from the floor en route to a team-high 18 points. Perry paced a quartet of double-figure scorers that also included junior Mari Hill (12), sophomore Kadie Hempfling (10) and freshman Elissa Brett (10).

But, Jenna Annecchiarico and Areanna Combs combined for 42 points for the Eagles. Annecchiarico had a game-high 22 points, including 10 in the first quarter and 15 by halftime.

Combs scored 20 points, with 10 of those coming in the fourth quarter. She was 6-of-10 from the free-throw line in the final period.

Sophomore Morgan McMillen's three-point field goal in the final minute of the half gave the Falcons a 32-30 lead at the break. And, early in the third quarter, BG got two Perry free throws and a Hempfling layup to take a four-point lead at 36-32. But, the Eagles then proceeded to go on a 17-2 run. Courtnie Lewis made two of her four three-pointers (she tied Annecchiarico for game honors in that category), with her second triple in that sequence giving the visitors a 49-38 lead late in the period.

BG scored the next five points – with Perry scoring all five – to cut the deficit to six points in the first minute of the fourth quarter. And, after another Perry bucket, the EMU lead was down to seven points with 7:23 to go. But, a Combs layup began a quick four-point run that moved the lead back into double figures. BG got as close as eight points with under a minute remaining, but could draw no closer.

BG shot 43 percent from the floor while holding the visitors to 38.5%. But, the Eagles had a 49-27 rebounding advantage, and Eastern pulled down 20 offensive boards on the night. EMU had a 13-0 lead in second-chance points in a 12-point win.