Northern Lakes League shines bright in baseball senior games

BOWLING GREEN - The season wasn't supposed to be like this. It was supposed to be filled with opening days, doubleheaders, and senior nights. COVID-19 had other plans and spring high school seasons were canceled.

Everything changed and virtually everything was different, especially for high school seniors. That got Perrysburg high school baseball coach Dave Hall thinking. What if we could have a night where we showcase the seniors and say thank you to them? The idea first had to get approved by the Governor's office and then by the OHSAA. The idea was presented to the Northern Lakes League schools and the plan was in place.

It all came together for a doubleheader at Bowling Green's Carter Park.