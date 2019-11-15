Nov. 14, 2019 - St. John's Jesuit Strong Safety Gary Batch

Gary Batch is not the loudest kid for the Titans, but his 12 tackles and two interceptions including one he returned for a touchdown spoke loudly for the St. John's Jesuit defense in the regional quarterfinals...

"Coach put a lot of faith in me in this game,"Batch said. "Since I'm a senior leader so he expected me to play the way that I did. He had me down in the box a lot more which helped out with the run and also in the pass game."

Even though Batch is not vocally loud, St. John's Jesuit head coach Larry McDaniel says he enjoys having a guy like Batch on the team since his actions speak loudly.

"If things aren't going right, he's going to get the defense around," St. John's Jesuit head coach Larry McDaniel said. "When he does that, it just galvanizes the troops."

Batch's success in his final season goes back to the end of this past May in the schools' Lyden Center weight room.

"I would be surprised if there wasn't a blanket and a pillow back here cause Gary kind of lived in here especially over the summer," St. John's Jesuit Strength and Conditioning Coach Dustin Winkler said. "Gary has been here everyday for our workouts. He's led the way."

The Titans football team was in the Lyden Center several days a week over the summer with a break around Independence Day.

"Being the senior that I am, I realize this is my last year to play football possibly," Batch said. "Having that in mind, I took everything more serious than I have the last two years."

Batch is very busy - football and school. In fact, he has two math classes a week at the University of Toledo. Batch should have a year's worth of college credits complete when he becomes a full time college student.