Nov. 5, 2019 - Clyde Running Back Gunner Golden

Gunner Golden saw the finish line to score five different times last Saturday in the Division IV state semifinals.

"I tried having my best game to date," Golden said. "I think I probably did that, that was my goal coming in. Do my best, worry about myself and give us a shot to win."

Clyde meets Licking Valley Saturday in the OHSAA Division IV State Championship.

"This state championship coming up I think he really needed that, that's big momentum for us," Clyde tight end Jack Morrison said. "Especially being on the o-line, seeing him run through the holes that's like, 'Ok, alright 44 we see you.' So it's really exciting for us boys up front and you know it's awesome for him because he does deserve it all."

The five touchdown night is almost more of an acknowledgement of how the offensive line played for Clyde.

"You've seen it before in college and in pro," Clyde head coach Ryan Carter said. "It doesn't matter how good your running back is, if you don't have kids up front that can get it done it becomes very hard. We have a good combination of him and Nick and Ryan running the ball and our offensive line has continually improved all year."

There is a sense of pride with the offensive line.

"Created those gaps for them, seeing them run, that's what makes us happy," Morrison said. "That's when we know we're doing our job right. So that's big for us."

Now the Fliers hope for more from No. 44 and the rest of their side Saturday afternoon.

"Our school has only been here two times and other than this team has only been here two other times," Golden said. "Everyone is saying how special it is and it's crazy, I can't believe it. It's awesome."