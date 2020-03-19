OHSAA winter sports remain "indefinitely postponed"

COLUMBUS - OHSAA executive director Jerry Snodgrass hopes the winter sports (hockey, basketball, wrestling) tournaments can continue but also used the word "inevitable" during Thursday's news conference.

He expects a final decision to be made in the next 24-48 hours. The OHSAA will monitor Governor Mike DeWine's daily updates and use the latest information to decide the fate of teams across the state.

By not having the state tournaments and regional tournaments the OHSAA loses an estimated $1.1 to $1.5 million. That's a portion of their annual $19 million budget.

Other highlights from Thursday's media briefing:

-it is unlikely the OHSAA will deem the remaining 16 girls basketball teams "co-state champions

-the state wrestling tournament is the one that is most likely to be impossible to put on due to the fact there are so many athletes

-having said that Snodgrass indicated that either all or none of the winter tournaments would be played or cancelled

-an extension of the three-week school closure would really cause issues in trying to get the tournaments played

-the OHSAA has not discussed plans for fall sports (football, soccer, volleyball) if the pandemic extends through the summer months