Ohio State Completes Third Practice In Arizona

The Ohio State Buckeyes continued preparations for Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal game vs. Clemson with the team’s third practice in Arizona on Tuesday afternoon under cloudy, rainy and cold conditions. The 13-period workout was moved to the main turf field at Notre Dame Prep because of the rain.

Temperatures in Scottsdale failed to climb out of the 50s under a thick cloud cover as a steady rain fell throughout the day. Winds were out of the south at 10 miles per hour with stronger gusts in the range of 15 to 20 miles per hour. Despite the conditions, the Buckeyes’ practice was spirited and intense. Media members were permitted to view the first 15 minutes for their video and photography needs.

Prior to practice, six members of the team – QB Justin Fields, RB J.K. Dobbins, WR Binjimen Victor, DE Chase Young, LB Tuf Borland, CB Jeff Okudah along with offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Kevin Wilson and co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison – met with the media for 45 minutes at the Camelback Inn Resort, the media hotel this week.

Christmas Eve activities include a steak dinner for the team at a local restaurant.

