Ohio State Travels to Arizona to Continue CFP Prep

A three-and-a-half day break for the holidays ended Sunday for the Ohio State Buckeyes as the team traveled to Arizona to reassemble and continue preparations for Saturday’s 8 p.m. EST College Football Playoff semifinal game against unbeaten Clemson at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. ABC will televise the game to a national audience.

Most team members – 64 of 106 – flew out of Rickenbacker at 12:30 p.m. with coaches and support staff on a Boeing 777 or “Triple 7,” a giant of a plane that featured 10 seats across and roomy and extra-roomy accommodations for the players in its first- and business-class sections, respectively. The remainder of the players had scheduled flights from their hometown or home area airports and met up with their teammates at Notre Dame Prep, where the team will practice this week.

60-Minute Workout

The Buckeyes spent about 60 minutes at Notre Dame Prep upon arrival, loosening up, stretching and getting back into the typical game week routine with a typical Sunday afternoon workout. By the end of practice, all players were on site or accounted for with the exception of one walk-on, whose flight was delayed, as was the full complement of coaches, graduate assistants, quality control coaches and interns.

