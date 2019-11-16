Oilers Lose Big Lead at Ferris St.

The University of Findlay men's basketball team suffered an 89-78 loss to Ferris State University on Nov. 16 in Big Rapids, Mich. The loss gives the oilers a 1-2 record on the season.

The Oilers jumped out to a 34-17 lead midway through the first half and were up 42-35 at the break. They then built a 63-45 lead with 12 minutes to play in the game before the Bulldogs took over and took the lead at 70-69 with just under six minutes to play. The Bulldogs then outscored the Oilers 20-8 the rest of the way to pick up the win.

The Bulldogs forced 25 Findlay turnovers and held a 39-34 advantage on the boards in the game. The Oilers meanwhile shot 54.7 percent (29-of-53) from the floor and canned 8-of-19 (42.1%) attempts from three point range in the contest.

Senior forward Aaron Overhiser led the Oilers with 17 points and eight rebounds while junior guard Tommy Schmock had 16 points, a career-high 13 assists, and five rebounds.

Junior forward Anthony Masterlasco chipped in 12 points while freshman forward Nathan Bruns nearly had a double-double with ten points and nine rebounds.

The Bulldogs were led by Dorian Aluyi's 19 points.

The Oilers will now prepare to face Northwood University on Nov. 18 at 6pm in Midland, Mich.

