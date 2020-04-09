Oshae Jones and Soul City Boxers clean up the streets

TOLEDO - Oshae Jones was one tournament win away from qualifying for the 2020 Olympics when COVID-19 struck. The boxer was training in Colorado Springs, CO and was nearing a trip to Argentina to compete in an Olympic qualifying tournament. Days before that trip the pandemic forced her to return home to Toledo.

She continues to train individually through Soul City Boxing and while she's home she and her fellow boxers help to clean up the streets near the gym that is now temporarily closed to the public because of the pandemic.