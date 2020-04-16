Perrysburg hosts student-athlete signing day via Zoom

PERRYSBURG (WTVG) - The Perrysburg athletic department couldn't do a signing day at the school because of COVID-19, so they created a virtual signing day Thursday.
At 11 a.m., people logged onto Zoom, a video conferencing internet platform, to watch and take part in a virtual version of signing day.
Here is the list of the 14 signees:
• Lizzie Kemp (Volleyball) NYU
• Alex Montross (XC and Track) Bluffton
• Austin Cunningham (XC) University of Toledo
• Brooke Shaffer (Lacrosse) Concordia Ann Arbor
• Kaylee Alarcon (Lacrosse) Urbana University
• Andrew Butera (Lacrosse) Ohio Northern University
• Jared Carr (Bowling) Indiana Tech
• Connor Muck (Football) Dayton
• Nic Kilbride (Football) BGSU
• Gracie Mitchell (Basketball) Lawrence Tech
• Jade Faris (Basketball) Lawrence Tech
• Bennet Michel (Lacrosse) Ohio Northern University
• Drew Sims (Football) Heidelberg University
• Blake Saito (Wrestling) Brown