Perrysburg hosts student-athlete signing day via Zoom

The Perrysburg athletic department couldn't do a signing day at the school because of COVID-19, so they created a virtual signing day Thursday.

At 11 a.m., people logged onto Zoom, a video conferencing internet platform, to watch and take part in a virtual version of signing day.

Here is the list of the 14 signees:

• Lizzie Kemp (Volleyball) NYU

• Alex Montross (XC and Track) Bluffton

• Austin Cunningham (XC) University of Toledo

• Brooke Shaffer (Lacrosse) Concordia Ann Arbor

• Kaylee Alarcon (Lacrosse) Urbana University

• Andrew Butera (Lacrosse) Ohio Northern University

• Jared Carr (Bowling) Indiana Tech

• Connor Muck (Football) Dayton

• Nic Kilbride (Football) BGSU

• Gracie Mitchell (Basketball) Lawrence Tech

• Jade Faris (Basketball) Lawrence Tech

• Bennet Michel (Lacrosse) Ohio Northern University

• Drew Sims (Football) Heidelberg University

• Blake Saito (Wrestling) Brown