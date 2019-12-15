Plowden lifts Bowling Green over Cleveland State 72-58

By  | 
Posted:

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) - Daeqwon Plowden tied his career high with 23 points as Bowling Green defeated Cleveland State 72-58 on Sunday.

Plowden shot 11 for 13 from the floor.

Dylan Frye had 11 points and eight assists for Bowling Green (8-2), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Trey Diggs added 10 points.

The Falcons forced a season-high 22 turnovers.

Craig Beaudion had 10 points for the Vikings (4-7). Algevon Eichelberger added eight rebounds and three blocks.

Bowling Green takes on Norfolk State on Friday. Cleveland State plays DePaul at home on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus