Quickly Learning the Game

After just starting to play the game a half dozen years ago Julian has turned into one of Lourdes best players on its 9-3 team.

As a starter he scores more than eight points per game with a season-high of 23. He's also shooting a lofty 58% from the field.

"I'm really big this year on being a defensive player, that's my focus everyday, if I ever get switched out on a guard I try to get a stop," said Egbo, a red-shirt junior.

Once the Gray Wolves finish exam week they will host Siena Heights Saturday at 5 p.m.