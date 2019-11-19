Rockets Lead the MAC in the NFL

There isn't another team in the MAC with more players in the NFL and four met in Cleveland at last week's game between the Steelers and Browns.

Diontae Johnson, Ola Adeniyi and Jayrone Elliott represented Pittsburgh, while Kareem Hunt was the lone former Rocket on Cleveland's side.

"Those guys Diontae Johnson, and Ola, I played with them, they are great teammates and players," said Hunt.

They will meet again in just two weeks when the Browns head to Pittsburgh for a rematch in the AFC North.

