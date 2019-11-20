Rockets eliminated from MAC West contention

From UT Athletics

The Toledo football hung tough with Buffalo through three quarters but could not stop the running of the Bulls in a 49-30 loss at Buffalo on Wednesday night.

The loss knocks Toledo (6-5, 3-4 MAC) out of contention for the Mid-American Conference West Division title.

Toledo trailed by just eight points at halftime, 28-20, but Buffalo (6-5, 4-3 MAC) outscored the Rockets 21-10 in the final 30 minutes. The Bulls racked up 503 yards of total offense, 331 on the ground. Jaret Patterson, the MAC's second-leading rusher, ran for 192 yards and scored five total touchdowns, four on the ground and one in the air.

Toledo's offense suffered a setback when junior quarterback Eli Peters did not play in the second half due to an undisclosed injury. Peters completed 10-of-17 passes for 163 yards in the first half. Redshirt freshman Carter Bradley relieved Peters in the second half, completing 6-of-17 passes for 85 yards. Junior Danzel McKinley-Lewis was Toledo's leading receiver with four receptions for 88 yards. Sophomore Bryant Koback led the running attack with 99 yards on 17 carries. Senior Ronnie Jones set the pace on special teams, with kickoff returns of 54 and 41 yards that led to 10 points for the Rockets.

First Quarter

The Rockets missed a chance to open the scoring on their second drive. A shanked Buffalo punt gave Toledo the ball on UB 27-yard line. But the Rockets did not advance the ball and Evan Davis' 37-yard field goal missed right. Buffalo then countered with an 80-yard drive that was keyed by a 44-yard run by Jaret Patterson. Kevin Marks finished the drive with a four-yard TD run to give Buffalo a 7-0 lead. Moments later, Buffalo picked off a Peters' pass and returned it to yards to the UT 24-yard line. Patterson then took a short pass ran it in from there to make it 14-0. Toledo cut the lead to 14-7 on a one-yard TD run by Shakif Seymour on fourth down, capping a 45-yard drive that was set up by a 54-yard kickoff return by Ronnie Jones.

Second Quarter

The Rockets tied it up, 14-14, on the strength of a 52-yard completion from Peters to Bryce Mitchell to the UB 7-yard line. Follow a Buffalo interference penalty that moved the ball to the two, Bryant Koback ran into in from there. Buffalo regained the lead on Patterson's second TD of the game, a one-yard run that capped a 10-play 75-yard drive. Toledo cut the lead to 21-17 on a 21-yard field goal from Thomas Cluckey with 4:39 left in the half. The Bulls came back with seven more points on Patterson's third TD of the game, a one-yard plunge that made the score 27-17 with 40 seconds left in the half. The Rockets trimmed the lead to 28-20 on a 38-yard field goal by Cluckey on the final play of the half.

Third Quarter

Cluckey knocked down his third field goal of the game, a 41-yarder, on Toledo's first drive, bring the Rockets to within five points, 28-23. Buffalo answered with a 14-play scoring drive that upped the margin to 35-23 with 6:37 left in the quarter. Toledo missed an opportunity to cut into the lead when it could not score on first-and-goal from the 6-yard line.

Fourth Quarter

Buffalo made it 42-23 on Patterson's fourth rushing TD of the game, this one from seven yards out. UB Quarterback Kyle Vantrease pushed the score to 49-23 on a 1-yard QB keeper with 3:06 to play in the game. Ronnie Jones punched it into the end zone with 18 seconds to play, his fourth touchdown of the year, to make it 49-30, which would hold as the final score.

Up Next

The Rockets close out the regular season at Central Michigan on Friday, Nov. 29.

