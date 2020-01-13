Rossford on the Road for 12 Straight

It is one of those seasons nobody will forget. Rossford is playing it's first 12 games on the road and it's final ten are scheduled to be home games, but there's a catch.

It all depends on how fast the new gym inside the new school is ready to go. The teams first home game isn't until January 24th and that will be played at Owens Community College unless the new place is completed far quicker than originally expected.

"I think it's going to blow their minds and I think it's going to be tremendous," said Head Coach Brian Vorst.

Through this tough stretch the Bulldogs are not showing any signs of weakness, they have won nine of ten games.

All on the on the road and this comes on the heels of last season when they didn't play any home games for the same reason.

The team is also thankful the schools they play worked with them on the schedule, it took a lot of flexibilbity.