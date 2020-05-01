Rossford's Mikonowicz heads to UT as an invited walk-on

ROSSFORD - Sammi Mikonowicz came on strong her senior year at Rossford HS. She led Rossford to a 17-9 record and to the program's first trip to the regionals where they came up short against Napoleon in the semifinals. Coach Toby Ledesma said, "Sammi was the leader of our program and one of the best role models in our community." She averaged 24.2 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. She scored 1,480 points in her high school career. She was named the Division II State Player of the Year by media.

But if you're in tune with college recruiting it's known that high school players' junior years are the key years in which they're offered scholarships so following Mikonowicz's senior year scholarship slots were taken at many schools including the one at the University of Toledo.

Instead, UT coaches asked her to be an invited walk-on with a chance to earn a scholarship in the future. Mikonowicz gladly accepted that offer earlier this week.

She was named to 13abc's First Team All-Basketball Friday and was Rossford's salutatorian with a 41. GPA.