Scott Jess is All In

Scott Jess has been a member of the Bowling Green hockey program for 24 years, longer than anyone currently associated with the team.

Scott or Scooter, his nickname, goes above and beyond when it comes to motivation. That is not typical among most equipment managers. If the Falcons sweep a series he will jump off a cooler in the room and the team loves it, he is full of energy.

Bowling Green Head Coach Ty Eigner, "They want us to sweep not because they want us to win, they want us to sweep because they want to see Scooter jump off the cooler."