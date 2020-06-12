Sky Zone Toledo set to reopen Sunday

TOLEDO - Sky Zone Toledo, an indoor trampoline park has been shutdown by the COVID-19 virus for nearly three months but the staff is ready to welcome people back for some fun.

Owner Carrie Snyder said several precautions will be in place in order to keep employees and customers safe and healthy:

-employees will wear masks

-social distancing will be in effect

-capacity will be lowered to less than 50 percent

-sanitation stations will be set up throughout the play areas

The doors are open Sunday June 14th from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.