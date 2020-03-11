The Start Spartans lost to Lima Senior 50-48 in the same regional semifinal game as last year. Evergreen won its 24th straight game 64-54 over Johnstown-Monroe.
Evergreen will face Ottawa-Glandorf Saturday at 7 p.m. in the regional finals at BGSU.
Starts loses at the buzzer, Evergreen advances
By Justin Feldkamp |
Posted: Wed 10:53 PM, Mar 11, 2020 |
Updated: Wed 10:57 PM, Mar 11, 2020
