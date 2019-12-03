The Rockets Win in Overtime on Education Day

Junior Nakiah Black buried back-to-back three-point field goals in overtime to lift Toledo to a 53-48 victory against Belmont on Tuesday before a rambunctious crowd of 4,736 Education Day fans in Savage Arena. With the extra-period win, the Rockets improve to 2-4 on the season.

With her team down two points in overtime, Black drained a pair of triples to give the Midnight Blue & Gold a 50-48 advantage with 17.3 seconds showing on the clock. The Ohio Valley Conference member Bruins (3-5) had a chance to extend play in the waning seconds, but Maddie Wright's layup in the paint was off the mark.

Toledo senior Mariella Santucci secured the defensive rebound and was immediately fouled. She split a pair of free throws to make the score 51-48 with 11.9 seconds left. Belmont had one final opportunity in the waning seconds, but once again the Rockets' defense stood tall and caused one of their 23 turnovers to seal the hard-fought victory. Santucci then finished off the scoring with two additional free throws to make the fiinal score 53-48.

