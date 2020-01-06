Toledo boxer aims for Olympic gold

Boxing runs deep for Oshae Jones. Her older brother, Roshawn, is her trainer and she spars with her younger brother, Otha.

Oshae Jones

All this happens at Soul City Boxing Gym in Toledo, a place her family opened more than a decade ago and runs to this day.

"When I first started, I was good at it, like I didn't have to try hard, I feel like boxing choose me," said Oshae.

Over the next few months she will have multiple opportunities to qualify for the Summer Olympics in Toyko and with how she has already performed against the expected competition, Oshae is very confident.

"I know I will go to the Olympics and get gold, because I will have my family with me and that is a strong part of my belief," said Oshae.

She hopes to be the first native Toledoan to box in the Olympics since Devin Vargas in 2004.

Right now Oshae is in Colorado Springs preparing for a run to Toyko and she is not letting anything get in the way of her quest for a gold medal. No days off, not even for a holiday. We met her on New Year's Eve night while just about everybody else was out having fun.