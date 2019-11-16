Toledo Volleyball's Season Ends with Loss to Eastern Michigan

The University of Toledo volleyball team played its final match of the season on Saturday night, falling to Eastern Michigan in three sets.

Senior Zoe Birnbrich played her final match for the Rockets and was predictably outstanding. She tallied 10 kills on 17 attacks and hit .529, bringing her career hitting percentage to .308. She ends her career with the second-highest hitting percentage in program history, and her .334 hitting percentage this season is the third-best ever in a single season by a Rocket. Birnbrich now has the third and fourth-best single-season hitting percentages in school history after hitting .329 last season.

Junior Rhyen Neal ended the night with a match-high 19 digs, bringing her season total to 466, eighth-most in a season ever. Her 4.31 digs/set average this season also cracks the program's single-season Top 10.

Freshman Olivia Vance hit .375 and added nine kills and five blocks, while sophomore Maddie Fogg led the team with 20 assists.

