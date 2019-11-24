Toledo Women's Basketball Drops 83-76 Home Decision to Memphis

Even though the Rockets were led by junior Tatyana Davis with a career-best 17 points, Memphis beats Toledo 83-76. The team drops to 1-3 with a challenging schedule.

Nakiah Black also had a nice game scoring 18 points with 13 in the fourth quarter. She three different three-point field goals in the final that final ten minute stretch .

Davis made just her second -career start while as a team Toledo shot 43.3 percent.

Up next the Rockets will host Valparaiso Wednesday night, that's a 7:00 p.m. tip at Savage Arena.