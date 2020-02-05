Toledo and Bowling Green bring in # 1 and #1 classes in MAC

TOLEDO, Ohio- University of Toledo head coach Jason Candle announced today that the Rockets have signed 20 student-athletes to national letters of intent for the 2020 season. For the fourth straight year, Toledo has put together the top recruiting class in the Mid-American Conference, according to 247 Sports.

"I want to thank our staff for taking the time to put together what I think is a really solid class from top to bottom," head coach Jason Candle said. "It's a class that is made up of winners, competitors, and guys who really care about academics. There is a specific type of young man that we're looking for to join our football program and I think every student-athlete we signed fits that mold."

This is the fifth recruiting class for Candle as a head coach and the fourth to be ranked best in the MAC.

Candle and his staff signed players from nine different states, including nine from Ohio and three from both Michigan and Florida. The Rockets also added players from Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, New Jersey, and Texas.

To see UT's full list click on the link on the right.

Bowling Green, Ohio - Bowling Green State University football coach Scot Loeffler today announced the addition of four student-athletes to the 2020 signing class. Gabriel Brown, Billie Roberts, Jaylen Lawson and Charles Rosser were added to the 27 who committed to the Falcons in December.

To see BGSU's full list click on the link on the right.

