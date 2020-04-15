Toledo boxing legend Carmen Williamson dies from COVID-19

TOLEDO - Carmen Williamson became a boxer because he was tired of being bullied in school. He developed into one of the best amateur boxers in the country. His career record was 250-14.

He passed away April 8, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19.

Williamson was the first African-American to referee and judge in Olympic competition in the 1984 Games. He later officiated the 1996 Games.

He served in the U.S. Navy and worked in the Army's automotive tank division in Warren, MI. He missed two days of work in 42 years.

He is survived by his five daughters.

His late wife passed away two years ago at the age of 92.