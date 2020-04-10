Toledo reopens municipal golf courses during pandemic

TOLEDO - The Ottawa Park, Collins Park, and Detweiler golf courses were closed for two weeks during the COVID-19 pandemic but reopened Friday.

There are several restrictions in place. There are no carts allowed on the course. You have to pay with a credit card, no cash. The cups are raised so golfers don't have to touch the pin to retrieve their ball, avoiding any potential contamination.

The Lucas County Health Department also issued this letter to golf course operators Friday:

Dear Golf Course Owner,

As we deal with this ever-changing public health emergency, the Toledo Lucas County Health Department is committed to addressing public health concerns as they arise. With the recent warm weather and the increased traffic to your course, there is an emerging issue that directly affects the health and well-being of the citizens of Lucas County; persons entering Ohio to golf.

The Amended Stay at Home Order, issued on April 2, 2020 by the Director of Health for the State of Ohio states that: “Persons entering the State with the intent to stay are asked to self-quarantine for fourteen days.” The only exception to this order, is for persons who live in one state and work in another or persons travelling to gain essential services in another state. “The intent of this order is to ensure that the maximum number of people selfisolate in their places of residence to the maximum extent feasible, while enabling essential services to continue, to slow the spread of COVID-19 to the greatest extent possible.”

In compliance with the amended Stay At Home order and to safeguard your employees, your patrons, and the Citizens of Lucas County, the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is asking for your help to prohibit persons entering the state who have not self-quarantined for fourteen days from access to and use of your course. We are also asking that patrons who are permitted on the course observe the Social Distancing requirements set forth in the Stay At Home order.

We do not make this request lightly, but it is our sole intent to protect and continue the efforts that this community has made to “flatten the curve” and increase the safety and continued health of our Ohio and Lucas County residents.

We are asking you to post signage that states the following: “If you are a person who has traveled from out of state and has not self-quarantined for fourteen days, you may be in violation of the Ohio Department of Health Stay At Home Order. Any person in violation of this order may be guilty of a misdemeanor of the second degree, which could result in: a fine of not more than $750, not more than 90 days in jail, or both. We are cooperating with our local Health Department to limit the spread of COVID-19 and keep our community safe and healthy”.

If there are continued complaints regarding persons entering the state and golfing on local courses without first self-quarantining in accordance with the Order, or those persons who are allowed on the course not observing the Social Distancing requirements, there may be additional measures needed to limit golfing in Lucas County. On behalf of myself and the entire community, I thank you for your help in keeping our community healthy.

Respectfully,

Eric J. Zgodzinski, DrPH, MPH, RS, CPH Health Commissioner