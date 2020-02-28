Top 10 lists of players up for First Team All-Basketball Friday

After consulting with area head coaches and taking votes within the 13abc sports department, we have narrowed the list of the Top 30 boys and Top 30 girls high school basketball players in our viewing area down to the Top Ten.
We will narrow these two lists listed below from ten to five on the season finale of Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday March 13th at 11:00 p.m. Those final five boys and five girls will be honored as 13abc’s First Team All-Basketball Friday.
13abc’s First Team All-Basketball Friday Candidates
Boys Top 10
Cole McWhinnie – Toledo Christian
Da’Sean Nelson - Rogers
Jackson Sizemore - Perrysburg
Jamiya Neal – Rogers
Joey Holifield – Cardinal Stritch
Joey Liedel – Erie Mason
Ketaan Wyatt- Rogers
Mason Loeffler – Evergreen
Sean Craig – Northview
Zach Szul – Anthony Wayne
Honorable mention
CamRon Gaston – Rossford
Elijah Zimmermann – Archbold
Levi Gazarek – North Baltimore
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Girls Top 10
Bree Salenbien – Lenawee Christian
Caitlyn Elseser – Liberty-Benton
Casey Santoro - Bellevue
Jamie Schmeltz – Eastwood
Grace VanSlooten – Notre Dame
Madison Royal-Davis – Toledo Christian
Sammi Mikonowicz – Rossford
Kacee Baumhower –Northview
MaKayla Elmore - Hopewell-Loudon
Taylor Strock - Napoleon
Honorable mention
Brooklyn Green – Delta
Brooklyn Thrash – Elmwood
Kate Ellis – Central Catholic
Sam Schofield – Anthony Wayne