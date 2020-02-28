Top 10 lists of players up for First Team All-Basketball Friday

After consulting with area head coaches and taking votes within the 13abc sports department, we have narrowed the list of the Top 30 boys and Top 30 girls high school basketball players in our viewing area down to the Top Ten.

We will narrow these two lists listed below from ten to five on the season finale of Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday March 13th at 11:00 p.m. Those final five boys and five girls will be honored as 13abc’s First Team All-Basketball Friday.

13abc’s First Team All-Basketball Friday Candidates

Boys Top 10

Cole McWhinnie – Toledo Christian

Da’Sean Nelson - Rogers

Jackson Sizemore - Perrysburg

Jamiya Neal – Rogers

Joey Holifield – Cardinal Stritch

Joey Liedel – Erie Mason

Ketaan Wyatt- Rogers

Mason Loeffler – Evergreen

Sean Craig – Northview

Zach Szul – Anthony Wayne

Honorable mention

CamRon Gaston – Rossford

Elijah Zimmermann – Archbold

Levi Gazarek – North Baltimore

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Girls Top 10

Bree Salenbien – Lenawee Christian

Caitlyn Elseser – Liberty-Benton

Casey Santoro - Bellevue

Jamie Schmeltz – Eastwood

Grace VanSlooten – Notre Dame

Madison Royal-Davis – Toledo Christian

Sammi Mikonowicz – Rossford

Kacee Baumhower –Northview

MaKayla Elmore - Hopewell-Loudon

Taylor Strock - Napoleon

Honorable mention

Brooklyn Green – Delta

Brooklyn Thrash – Elmwood

Kate Ellis – Central Catholic

Sam Schofield – Anthony Wayne