UT women's golf team battles through adversity

Dealing with the abrupt end to their season because of COVID-19 was enough but the Rockets dealt with so much more this season.

Thunpijja Sukkasem missed a portion of the season because of a bacterial infection. Caroline Kane lost her father and Sara Tumfong was diagnosed with leukemia.

The University of Toledo women's golf program has received the 2020 Women's Golf Coaches Association's Kim Moore Spirit Award.

This award is dedicated to Kim Moore, who played golf for the University of Indianapolis (1999-2003). Kim was an inspiration to all as she persevered through many physical challenges while playing collegiate golf. Her positive outlook and dedication toward the game was only out done by her sense of humor and passion for the game.

The purpose of the award is to recognize and honor a student-athlete or coach who exemplifies a great spirit toward the game of golf, a positive attitude on and off the golf course, a role model for her team and mental toughness in facing challenges.