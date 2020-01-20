The Vince Williams Journey at VCU

After four years of varsity basketball at St. Johns Jesuit Vince Williams is experiencing a new journey at VCU.

"It's a learning experience, it really humbles you, especially in college because the other players are either the same as you or better than you," said Williams.

The two-time all-Ohio guard is coming off the bench for the Rams and is making his biggest impact on defense. Williams is third on the team in blocked shots and fifth in steals.

It's a different challenge than high school where he scored close to 20 points per game for the Titans.

"He came through the program, worked hard and improved, he gave us great success and I think he'll make the same impact at VCU," said former St. John's Jesuit Head Coach Ed Heintschel, who made the trip last week to see Vince in person at Dayton.