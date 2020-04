SYLVANIA - Normally Highland Meadows Golf Club has thousands of spectators and more than a hundred players and caddies on the course in mid-July for the Marathon Classic. With the COVID-19 pandemic many LPGA Tournaments have been postponed or canceled.

Tentatively there are three tournaments scheduled for June but that could change based on the spread of the coronavirus.

Tournament director Judd Silverman said, "Our plans are full steam ahead" regarding the July 9th-12th event.