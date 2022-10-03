Born and raised in South Toledo. I believe a good cup of coffee can change the day.
I am happy to be working in my hometown! I joined 13ABC back in February 2007 and since then have been waking up with you 5 days a week. My journey started right out of college. I was lucky to start off as the weekend assignment editor, moved on to reporting, and in December '09 joined the 13ABC weekend morning anchor team. You can catch me co-anchoring Action News at 4.
I grew up in South Toledo and am a proud TPS Bowsher graduate. I have a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Bowling Green State University and will forever be a Falcon.
From college television to time with PBS, my passion for storytelling has taken me many places. I am an Emmy-nominated journalist for best weekend newscast. In 2013, I spent 3 weeks taking place in a full-scholarship journalism exchange program in Germany and Belgium. In 2014, I was chosen as one of the 20 under 40 Toledo and have also received an award from the Ohio State Board of Education for excellence in education reporting.
Every day I consider myself one of the lucky. I am pursuing my career at a station I watched as a kid and am surrounded by so many talented people.
I have served as a member of the Salvation Army Northwest Ohio Advisory Board since 2009. In my free time, I love being outside at the park, spending time with my family, and traveling whenever possible.
I love meeting new people and telling your stories. If you have any ideas or just want to say hi, drop me a line at christina.williams@13abc.com.
Eric returns to WTVG after previously working with the 13ABC sports team back in 2012.
He started his career in television here, in Toledo, before stops in Roanoke, VA and Raleigh, NC.
He is a graduate of Maumee High School and Bowling Green State University.
Eric is married with 2 children and 2 dogs.
James Starks was born and raised right here in Toledo. He’s a 2004 graduate of St. Francis de Sales. He then went on to graduate from Capital University in Columbus and holds a Masters in Broadcast Journalism from Kent State University. While in college, James was a member of the football team where he excelled as a two-time All-American at defensive back. In 2008, he signed a free-agent contract with the Cincinnati Bengals. After an unfortunate injury, he continued to play football overseas in Italy.
James’ passion for journalism started at a young age watching ESPN’s Sports Center with Stuart Scott. It’s no wonder he started his career as a sports anchor before moving to the early hours of morning news. As a sports anchor, he’s covered events like NCAA bowl games, NBA playoffs, and the NFL Draft just to name a few. He’s incredibly excited to return to his hometown. He’s passionate about being actively involved in the community through volunteer work. In his spare time, he likes to hit the gym, cheer on Manchester United and spend time with his family.
You can watch Meteorologist Ross Ellet on 13abc Action News at 4:30 to 7 AM weekday mornings and on Toledo’s only hour-long noon newscast.
Ross was awarded the Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM) designation, the highest seal of approval offered by the American Meteorological Society.
Even as a child, Ross had that passion for weather and forecasting. He would watch TV every day and try to compete with forecasters by making his own predictions at the age of 5. "At the time I was just guessing and everybody laughed," Ellet said. Ross grew up just down the turnpike in northeast Indiana, outside the small town of Albion. There he experienced lake-effect snow, blizzards, ice storms, tornadoes, floods, and heat waves. The extreme weather sparked his deep passion for Meteorology. Ross later graduated from Purdue University with his Meteorology degree, and a minor in Communications and Sociology.
Ross’s broadcast career started in 2005 at WLFI in West Lafayette, Indiana as the weekend Meteorologist. Two years later he accepted a Morning Meteorologist position in southern West Virginia. After 3 months on the job, he was promoted to the station's Chief Meteorologist.
The next chapter of Ross's career took him right into tornado alley working for KHBS/KHOG in Arkansas. "Northwest Arkansas is much more wild and extreme then most people realize", Ellet said. Just two months after Ross arrived, a catastrophic ice storm coated the Ozark Mountains in 1-3" of ice. Power was out for 3 weeks in spots. The spring season often brought flooding and violent tornadoes. While there, he won awards for his severe weather coverage and a special report on Arkansas black bears where he got to hold a wild baby bear. Ross also spent some time working for the Ohio News Network and WBNS in Columbus, Ohio.
During the hot summer of 2012, Ross joined the 13abc weather team as a weekend Meteorologist and weather reporter. His favorite story was reporting on the Coast Guard’s ice breaking mission during the near historic Great Lakes ice coverage in both 2014 and 2015. Ross and photojournalist Todd Gaertner were awarded an Emmy award for the story. Now you can catch Ross’s forecasts each weekday on Action News This Morning.
Besides the weather, Ross loves to spend time outdoors with his wife, Sara, and their twin boys, Bryce and Simon. He is a big Indiana Pacer and Colts fan and loves adventure, traveling, camping, hiking, astronomy, and photography. Ross is also a runner and likes the trails and local races the area has to offer. He has finished 7 half marathons and will be working on his 4th marathon in 2020.
Heather joined the 13abc team in October 2014 as a weekend assignment editor, while still in school at Bowling Green State University.
During her three and a half years at BGSU, she worked with the university's TV station as a weathercaster. After graduating from BGSU in 2014, Heather went on to Mississippi State University to earn a certification in Broadcast & Operational Meteorology.
Heather began her on-air career with 13abc in September 2015 as a news reporter. She went on to work as the morning Traffic Anchor in July 2016. She currently serves 13abc doing what she loves: telling the community’s stories as a reporter during the week and forecasting the weather as a meteorologist on the weekend morning newscasts.
In her free time, Heather enjoys spending time with her husband Zach, their son Owen, and their two dogs. She has a passion for being outside and being active, including playing golf.
Ethan grew up north of Columbus Ohio with his two brothers, twin sister, and parents. He graduated from Bowling Green State University in May 2022 and spends his weekday mornings reporting on the community at 13abc. Ethan is also serving as a second lieutenant in B CO. of the 148th Infantry Brigade in Bowling Green for the Ohio Army National Guard. If you see Ethan in town, be sure to say hi.