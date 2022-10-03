Born and raised in South Toledo. I believe a good cup of coffee can change the day.

I am happy to be working in my hometown! I joined 13ABC back in February 2007 and since then have been waking up with you 5 days a week. My journey started right out of college. I was lucky to start off as the weekend assignment editor, moved on to reporting, and in December '09 joined the 13ABC weekend morning anchor team. You can catch me co-anchoring Action News at 4.

I grew up in South Toledo and am a proud TPS Bowsher graduate. I have a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Bowling Green State University and will forever be a Falcon.

From college television to time with PBS, my passion for storytelling has taken me many places. I am an Emmy-nominated journalist for best weekend newscast. In 2013, I spent 3 weeks taking place in a full-scholarship journalism exchange program in Germany and Belgium. In 2014, I was chosen as one of the 20 under 40 Toledo and have also received an award from the Ohio State Board of Education for excellence in education reporting.

Every day I consider myself one of the lucky. I am pursuing my career at a station I watched as a kid and am surrounded by so many talented people.

I have served as a member of the Salvation Army Northwest Ohio Advisory Board since 2009. In my free time, I love being outside at the park, spending time with my family, and traveling whenever possible.

I love meeting new people and telling your stories. If you have any ideas or just want to say hi, drop me a line at christina.williams@13abc.com.