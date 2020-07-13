Share Kindness - Donate Today
Add an organization to this list
Toledo Northwestern Ohio Foodbank
419-242-5000
Salvation Army of Northwest Ohio
419 241-1138
United Way of Greater Toledo
(419) 248-2424
Girls on the Run Northwest Ohio
419- 318-9211
Connecting Kids to Meals
419-720-1106
Goodwill of Northwestern Ohio
419-255-0070
Cherry Street Mission Ministries
419.214.3007
Hannah’s Socks
(419) 704-0460
Toledo Area Humane Society
419-891-0705
YWCA
419 241-3235
Unison Health
419-214-HOPE (4673)
SeaGate Food Bank
419-244-6996