Community Events
This Is Home
CASA
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) are citizen volunteers who serve as Guardians ad Litem (GAL) for abused and neglected children in the Lucas County Juvenile Court system. Next training begins in May.
Connecting Kids to Meals
For more than 40% of kids in Lucas County, food insecurity is a daily reality. Connecting Kids to Meals is already providing healthy or nutritious weekday meals.
Junior Achievement
Junior Achievement helps prepare today’s students for a bright future, by by partnering with employers to prepare the next generation workforce, engaging with mentors to share real life experiences and empowering students to be make decisions about their future.
Toledo Food Bank
This summer, The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank will host its upcoming Third Annual Golf Classic on Monday, August 24, 2020, at the Sylvania Country Club.
Wimby
Welcome In My Backyard, or WIMBY, is a grassroots movement that’s fostering more welcoming communities by drawing attention to the growing number of individuals who believe in diversity and inclusion.