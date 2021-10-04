"Bleach: Brave Souls" Fall Bankai Live 2021 Airs Tuesday, October 5 and Features Special Voice Acting Guests

TOKYO, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones and PC, will host a special Fall Bankai Live from 8 pm on Tuesday, October 5 (UTC+9). See the original press release ( https://www.klab.com/en/press/release/2021/1004/bleach_brave_souls_fall_bankai.html ) for more information.

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones and PC, will host a special Fall Bankai Live from 8 pm on Tuesday, October 5 (UTC+9). Viewers will also be able to participate in a retweet campaign for a chance to win an autograph from the cast members on the livestream and a hashtag campaign. Be sure to tune in and participate.

This special live broadcast will feature Yoshiyuki Hirai from America Zarigani, a popular comedy duo based in Japan, as well as Azusa Sekine from the Japanese idol group Up Up Girls (Kakko Kari) as MCs. It also features an impressive display of talent from the Bleach anime series, including Masakazu Morita, the voice actor for Ichigo Kurosaki, and Ryotaro Okiayu, the voice actor for Byakuya Kuchiki. In addition to the familiar special guests, the cast will be joined by Asami Tano, the voice actor for Ninny Spangcole, and Yuina Yamada, the voice actor for Noel Niihashi from Burn the Witch the latest work by Tite Kubo, the creator of Bleach.

Fall Bankai Live 2021:

https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/news/210930/

Bankai Livestream URLs

YouTube Live:

(EN) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DCwuOu29y6k

(JP) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_7Lmz79qIgI

Twitter Live:

(EN) https://twitter.com/bleachbrs_en

(JP) https://twitter.com/Bleach_BS

Facebook Live (EN Only): https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en/

EN: Japanese audio with English commentary.

JP: Japanese audio only.

Viewers will also be able to participate in a retweet campaign for a chance to win an autograph from the cast members on the livestream and a hashtag campaign to win original merchandise. Be sure to tune in and participate.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Smartphone Support: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+ PC (Steam) Support: Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 Genre: 3D Action Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available) Supported Regions: Global Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/ Official Twitter Account: @bleachbrs_en Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

© KLabGames

Download here

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

SOURCE KLab Inc.