Esalon Expands DTC Retail Experiences With Allure's Immersive Beauty Store

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eSalon , the first and only custom, salon-quality home hair color service, has officially joined the Allure Store, a new experiential retail store by the global beauty authority located on New York City's Lafayette Street. A six-time Allure Best of Beauty and three-time Allure Readers' Choice Award-winner for Best Hair Color, eSalon showcases its custom home hair color through an expertly curated, tech-driven shopping experience.

eSalon Custom Hair Color Set

The Allure Store offers an editorial-led selection of the world's best beauty products, handpicked by the brand's very own beauty experts and have been previously featured in Allure. The store is designed to embody the future of retail by seamlessly bringing the pages of Allure into a 360-degree physical shopping experience where customers can shop by the award-winning brand's headlines.

"We're thrilled to be a part of this first-of-its-kind physical retail store that's as innovative as our DTC company itself," said Graham Jones, CEO, eSalon. "We can't wait for shoppers and the beauty community to be able to interact with our custom product firsthand."

eSalon's display includes Custom Hair Color Set samples that customers can actually open in-person to see the level of customization they can expect with their own order, including their custom color and personalized instructions, in addition to everything they need to color at home like a pro. Customers will also be able to walk through the eSalon ordering process in-store via a touchscreen device.

Rooted in technology and color theory, eSalon's process begins with clients visiting esalon.com to complete a brief online questionnaire where they answer questions about their hair history and ultimate color goal. eSalon's licensed colorists then individually craft a custom color formula utilizing patented color mixing technology. The custom color is then packed and shipped directly to the client's doors, along with everything needed to color their hair, including tools and personalized instructions.

The eSalon Custom Hair Color Set is available now at the Allure Store, 191 Lafayette Street, New York City, open between 11am-7pm every day. Visit www.allure.shop . To learn more, please visit https://www.esalon.com . Get social with eSalon on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

About eSalon

eSalon is reinventing the way women color their hair by creating a fully customized professional-grade home hair color that's made-to-order and shipped directly to their doors. Launched in 2010, the multi-award-winning home hair color brand delivers a personalized experience through a unique combination of human expertise and state-of-the-art, dual patented technology. Every order is formulated and dispensed on-demand in its headquarters in Los Angeles and London with over 280k unique color combinations created and over 11 million orders shipped to-date throughout North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. In June 2020 the company launched Colorsmith in the U.S., the first and only custom hair color for men. In January 2021 the company introduced AURA , personalized premium Shampoos, Conditioners and Masques for all hair types, offering endless possibilities in ingredient combinations and the option to add a semi-permanent pigment - an industry-first. eSalon's entire range of brands and hair care is certified by the Leaping Bunny cruelty-free program. For more information please visit esalon.com . Get social with eSalon on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

