Infosys to Announce Second Quarter Results on October 13, 2021

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, will announce results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 around 3:45 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST) (6:15 a.m. US ET; 3:15 a.m. PST; 11:15 a.m. London time; 6:15 p.m. Singapore/Hong Kong time). The results will also be available on www.infosys.com.

Common press conference

(4:30 p.m. IST; 7:00 a.m. ET)

Following the release, the leadership team will be part of a common press conference at 4:30 p.m. IST. The participating executives will address questions from the media during this interaction, which will be streamed live on the Investor Relations section of Infosys website, following which it will be archived at www.infosys.com. The archive will be available after 7:00 p.m. IST on October 13, 2021 (after 9:30 a.m. US ET on October 13, 2021). In addition, a transcript of the conference will be available at www.infosys.com.

Earnings call

(6:00 p.m. IST; 8:30 a.m. ET)

The company will conduct a single 60-minute conference call at 6:00 p.m. IST (8:30 a.m. US ET; 5:30 a.m. PST; 1:30 p.m. London time; 8:30 p.m. Singapore/Hong Kong time) on October 13, 2021 (open to investors/analysts in all regions), where the senior management will discuss company's performance and answer questions from participants. To participate in the conference call, please dial the numbers provided below 10 – 15 minutes before the scheduled start time of the call. During this time, the operator will provide instructions on how to ask questions. Alternatively, you can also pre-register yourself using the DiamondPass™ link provided below which will enable you to connect to the conference call without having to wait for an operator. As participation in the call is limited, early registration is encouraged.

This event will be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of Infosys website, following which it will be archived at www.infosys.com. The archive will be available after 8:30 p.m. IST on October 13, 2021 (after 11:00 a.m. US ET on October 13, 2021). In addition, a transcript of the conference call will be available at www.infosys.com.

Summary of events

Event Date and Time Website/ Region Telephone No. Earnings release over the wire services 3:45 p.m. IST 6:15 a.m. ET October 13, 2021 www.infosys.com

Common press conference 4:30 p.m. IST 7:00 a.m. ET October 13, 2021 www.infosys.com In person/ Dial-in details to be shared with participants Event Date and Time Web-site/ Region Telephone No. Earnings conference call (open for questions from investors / analysts in all regions) 6:00 p.m. IST 8:30 a.m. ET October 13, 2021 Questions during the call can be addressed to sandeep_mahindroo@infosys.com DiamondPass™ registration link https://services.choruscall.in/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=6093838&linkSecurityString=16f6019902 India Toll, Mumbai: +91 22 6280 1168 +91 22 7115 8069 US Toll-free: 1 866 746 2133 Toll Number: +1 323 386 8721 Singapore Toll-free:

800 101 2045 Toll-number:

+65 3157 5746 Hong Kong Toll-free:

800 964 448 Toll Number: +852 3018 6877 Japan Toll Free: 0053 116 1110 Toll Number: +81 3 4589 9421 UK Toll Free: 0 808 101 1573 Toll Number: +44 203 478 5524 Germany Toll-free:

00 8001 424 3444 Canada Toll- free: 011 8001 424 3444 France Toll-free:

0 800 914 745 Replay of conference call Till October 20, 2021 www.infosys.com Toll-free, USA: 1 833 289 8317 International toll: + 1 347 974 7488 Toll, Mumbai/India: +91 22 7194 5757 +91 22 6663 5757 Playback code: 4637#

