Revibe Men's Health Celebrates its 10-Year Anniversary

HONOLULU, Hawaii, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revibe Men's Health, a men's health and wellness clinic with locations across the US, marks its 10-year anniversary this month with a new campaign, "10 Years Strong" to educate men on the importance of addressing their unique health concerns. The campaign, aimed to highlight the company's experience helping men perform their best, will be shared via various channels throughout the month.

Over the past decade, the organization's licensed health care professionals have treated tens of thousands of men for a range of health issues, including Erectile Dysfunction, Low Testosterone and Premature Ejaculation. At Revibe, patients are offered individualized care, all-inclusive treatment plans, personalized and precision medication and breakthrough technologies.

Reflecting on its 10 years in business, Patricia Scheller, CEO of Revibe Men's Health Business Management, said, "Everyone in our organization takes great pride in the personalized care we've provided to all of our patients over the last decade. We've treated tens of thousands of men, and we look forward to building upon our strength over the next 10 years by further expanding our services and locations, all in an effort to help more men achieve their best performance."

The organization has already begun expanding its offerings, launching a weight loss center of excellence in its Tulsa clinic, hair restoration at its Honolulu clinic and male aesthetics at its Tucson clinic. Plans are already in place to bring these services to several other locations.

"Moving forward, our focus will remain on offering customizable treatments and delivering results to the patients we treat. I've never been more optimistic about the future of Revibe Men's Health and want to thank our performance-driven patients for placing their trust in us and our dedicated employees for helping us reach this 10-year milestone together," commented Scheller.

As part of its 10-year anniversary celebration, Revibe Men's Health is offering new patient consultations for $49 so more men have the opportunity to understand how the tailored treatment plans can help them perform their best.

The best medicine is customized. That's why at Revibe Men's Health, we treat each patient as a unique individual. Whether you have low testosterone, ED, or other wellness concerns, our men's health specialists will work with you to build a tailored plan based on clinically proven, safe treatments. With a plan designed for you, you can perform your best. Revibe Men's Health operates in 10 states throughout the U.S. and has offered care to thousands of men since 2011. Learn more at https://revibemenshealth.com/

