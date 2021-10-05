City of Dublin, Ohio Named International Economic Development Organization of the Year

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Economic Development Council (IEDC) today named the City of Dublin Division of Economic Development the Economic Development Organization of the Year at the 2021 IEDC Excellence and Leadership in Economic Development Awards ceremony held during the organization's national conference in Nashville, Tenn.

From Left to right: Sara O’Malley, Colleen Gilger, Eric Meyer and Jenna Goehring accepting the IEDC Organization of the year award.

Dublin also received a Gold award for Best Public-Private Partnership for its Bridge Park Development, a collaboration between the City of Dublin and Crawford Hoying. The Economic Development team was also awarded Gold in the Special Events Category for their Business Appreciation Day event that embraced an innovative relationship management tool, ThankView. And lastly, the team's "Tech in Dublin" Feature Series took home a Silver IEDC Award.

"These awards are a testament to long-time strategic planning and our commitment to delivering the best-in-class customer service to the more than 4,300 businesses that call Dublin, Ohio home," said City of Dublin Economic Development Director Colleen Gilger. "We have created and nurtured countless collaborative partnerships between regional organizations like One Columbus and JobsOhio, and public and private companies. We are honored to put the state of Ohio and the City of Dublin on IEDC's elite list of communities that are accelerating growth in the Midwest region."

With more than 100 communities across the world competing to be the best, the purpose of the IEDC awards is to recognize the world's best economic development programs, partnerships, marketing materials, and influential individuals for their efforts in creating positive change in urban, suburban and rural communities.

"The winners of IEDC's Excellence in Economic Development awards represent the best of economic development and exemplify the leadership that our profession strives for every day," said 2021 IEDC Board Chair and Invest Buffalo Niagara President and CEO Tom Kucharski. "We're honored to recognize the more than 100 communities whose marketing submissions, projects, and partnerships have improved regional quality of life."

The City of Dublin's vision is to be a global city of choice: vibrant, innovative and engaged. In that spirit, Dublin has continued to grow, evolve and serve a diverse population of residents, businesses and visitors. As the largest suburb in the Columbus region and The Beta District , Dublin provides access to a skilled and highly educated workforce, innovative ideas and technology, including extensive broadband infrastructure, and a dynamic community life.

The City of Dublin Division of Economic Development provides world-class, tailored business services and resources to ensure the City offers the best possible environment for businesses to recruit talent and thrive. The team proactively pursues cutting-edge economic development practices through the continuous investment in infrastructure and by forging innovative partnerships with private and public entities, along with engaging the local community.

Because of this strategic focus, the team has recently completed a comprehensive application process and site visit from the IEDC's Accreditation Team to become the first and only accredited Economic Development Organization in the State of Ohio. A formal announcement will be made at the Ohio Economic Development Summit Oct. 26 in Dublin, Ohio.

The City of Dublin has been voted the "Best Suburb for Doing Business" 11 years in a row by the readers of Columbus CEO. For more information on the City of Dublin's Division of Economic Development, please visit thriveindublinohio.com.

About the City of Dublin, Ohio, USA

Dublin is a city of more than 50,000 residents located just northwest of Columbus, Ohio. It offers residents and corporate citizens responsive services, attractive housing, superior public education, direct regional highway access, abundant park space, thoughtful and strategic planning, innovative ideas and technology and a dynamic community life. Dublin is consistently ranked one of the safest cities in the nation. It is home to more than 20 corporate headquarters, an entrepreneurial center, 4,300+ businesses, world-class events and the urban, walkable Bridge Street District. For more information, visit DublinOhioUSA.gov or call 614.410.4400.

About The Beta District

The Beta District is the newly named high-tech region that stretches northwest along US 33 from Columbus, Ohio, the nation's 14th largest city, through Franklin, Union and Logan counties. It is overseen by the Northwest 33 Council of Governments, which includes Dublin , Marysville , Union County and the Marysville-Union County Port Authority . The Beta District offers an ecosystem of smart infrastructure and living labs where leaders in all industry sectors can tap into resources and collaborate on groundbreaking projects. More than $100 million in public and private dollars have been invested in The Beta District's first living lab, the 33 Smart Mobility Corridor, including significant funding from the Ohio Department of Transportation and DriveOhio. DriveOhio is the state's portal to smart mobility on the ground and in the air. Another Beta District partner, The Transportation Research Center Inc., is home to the 540-acre SMARTCenter , North America's most comprehensive closed track testing for connected and automated vehicles.

