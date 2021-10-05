Traffic
Healthpeak Properties to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call/Webcast

Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago

DENVER, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) is scheduled to report its third quarter 2021 financial results after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Healthpeak will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) in order to review its financial performance and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (888) 317-6003 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6061 (international). The conference ID number is 8608073. You may also access the conference call via webcast at https://ir.healthpeak.com/webcasts. An archive of the webcast will be available on Healthpeak's website through November 3, 2022, and a telephonic replay can be accessed through November 17, 2021 by calling (877) 344-7529 (U.S.) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and entering conference ID number 10160585.

ABOUT HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and CCRCs. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth. For more information regarding Healthpeak, visit www.healthpeak.com.

