NuORDER to launch enhanced Grassroots Outdoor Alliance retailer experience ahead of November buying season

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NuORDER, the leading B2B platform powering commerce and discovery, will launch a new buyer experience for Grassroots Outdoor Alliance retailers this fall, including the introduction of key features ahead of the November buying season.

The NuORDER enhancements are based on extensive dealer interviews and UX research, and will support the exclusive partnership with Grassroots retailers. That relationship was originally announced in fall of 2020, with the goal of revolutionizing the retail buying process through a collaborative digital buying platform.

Traditionally, wholesale buying has been a broken and time-consuming process that required dealers to keep track of over 100 logins to place seasonal orders, and then spend days or weeks manually keying the information into their POS system. Now, Grassroots retailers will have one login to place orders with hundreds of brands on a single streamlined platform.

NuORDER platform updates will be released throughout the season to streamline the buying and selling process. The new experience will provide dealers with enhanced ordering capabilities including improved ship-by-date ordering, the ability to quickly create orders by import UPCs and quantities, ATS reordering, and seamless integration at POS. Brands will have the latest virtual showroom features and advanced marketing, selling and reporting capabilities; including NuORDER's proprietary EZ Order functionality that allows brands to send shoppable linesheets straight to a dealer's inbox, easy removal of dropped styles, user-specific discount and pricing rules, and order export templates.

The partnership between Grassroots Outdoor Alliance and NuORDER plays a key role in Grassroots' ongoing mission to invest in digital technologies that streamline the end-to-end process of wholesale buying. Grassroots has long advocated for a solution with consistent processes across all brands, and NuORDER is the only unified platform that is built completely around the buyer experience, which has been their dedicated priority since the beginning of the partnership. To date, the partnership has accumulated a clientele of nearly 130 brands and 96 different retailers, and going forward, NuORDER will be the single platform endorsed by Grassroots for its retailers to place orders.

"It's an ambitious and worthwhile goal to create a buying system that overcomes the historic challenges faced by independent retailers," said Rich Hill, president of Grassroots Outdoor Alliance. "Working with NuORDER is a key initiative in the Grassroots digital strategy, and aims to directly improve the bottom-line financial health of retailers by improving their ability to visualize, budget, plan and buy."

"We've been working closely with retailers across the country over the last few years, and what sets our platform apart is that we are focused on solving the needs for the retailer in today's fast changing landscape," said Olivia Skuza, co-founder and co-CEO of NuORDER. "Now more than ever, we need to embrace the local retailer and cater to their needs so they can better utilize the time they have to get back to selling, buying the right product for their store and delivering a great customer experience."

ABOUT NuORDER:

NuORDER is the leading B2B platform powering commerce and discovery. With innovative technology and data driving processes at its core, the platform creates greater efficiencies and a seamless and more collaborative buying and selling process for the world's leading brands and retailers. NuORDER delivers a global commerce solution offering Virtual Showroom technology, visual assortment and merchandising tools, payments and data integration. Connecting more than 3,000 brands and more than 700,000 retailers, the platform has become a global ecosystem driving discovery and marketplace. The platform was engineered with flexibility and scale in mind, processing over $40B in GMV. It empowers businesses of all sizes with enterprise-level technology on a global scale. Founded in 2011 by Heath Wells and Olivia Skuza, NuORDER is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York City, Milan, London, Paris and Australia. Through fearless innovation and premier service, NuORDER is revolutionizing B2B commerce. In 2021, NuORDER was acquired by Lightspeed, a leading provider of cloud-based, omnichannel commerce platforms, to create an industry-leading bridge between the merchant and supplier experience by simplifying product ordering for retailers and offering brands crucial insight into how their products move. For more information, please visit www.nuorder.com

ABOUT GRASSROOTS OUTDOOR ALLIANCE:

Grassroots Outdoor Alliance is an active, independent network of 96 independent retailers, with 195 retail locations, working together for the health and growth of specialty outdoor retail. Through data collection and analysis, direct member support, specialty events and deep vendor partnerships, Grassroots Outdoor Alliance is creating both a vision and roadmap for the long-term success of independent specialty retail. Grassroots Outdoor Alliance is also recognized as a catalyst for the success of its retailers and vendor partners; an advocate for specialty independent retail; a promoter of education and community within the specialty channel; and a key influencer of the national outdoor industry. For more information on Grassroots Outdoor Alliance, please go to www.grassrootsoutdoors.com.

CONTACT:

NuORDER | PR Consulting

nuorder@prconsulting.net

View original content:

SOURCE NuORDER