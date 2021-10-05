Truck Hero, Inc., hires former Carhartt marketing executive as new chief growth officer

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Truck Hero, Inc., the market leader for a wide range of functional truck and Jeep® accessories, announces the appointment of Tony Ambroza as chief growth officer. Ambroza will join the company's senior leadership team and report to CEO Bill Reminder.

Ambroza will help guide the company's accelerated growth by leading the brand marketing team and Truck Hero's direct-to-consumer business powered by RealTruck.com.

"With Tony's appointment, we continue to grow our accomplished team of highly sought-after leaders," said Reminder. "We're excited to have him build upon our powerful portfolio of brands and steer the continuing evolution of our RealTruck business into a leading lifestyle brand and e-commerce destination for all truck and off-road enthusiasts."

An accomplished senior marketing executive with industry experience across footwear, apparel and entertainment, Ambroza has achieved over two decades of success in developing high-performance consumer brands. He joins Truck Hero from the Dearborn, Michigan-based workwear company Carhartt, where he served most recently as chief brand officer. In his role, Ambroza led the brand marketing and direct-to-consumer teams who scaled the Carhartt brand to historic levels across all segments and markets.

Ambroza's experience also includes leadership roles at Nike and Under Armour.

