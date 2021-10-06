Amco Polymers Launches New Mobility Initiative

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of their strategy to provide the next generation of products and services to the transportation industry, Amco Polymers (AMCO) has launched a redesigned Mobility Focused Business Strategy. This initiative includes the addition of experienced industry leadership and a new mobility-focused product portfolio designed to provide leading solutions to support the latest developments in the mobility industry.

Amco Polymers has launched a redesigned Mobility Focused Business Strategy.

The mobility focus includes the additions of industry veterans Bruce Serafin and Robert Nelson, who bring over 50 years of combined industry experience. "We are excited for our expansion into the mobility segment. AMCO's UL expertise, strong technical DNA, and best-in-class service model will be a great benefit for growth- driven Mobility customers," said Jim LeGacy, AMCO's Director of Application Development.

"AMCO's extensive polymer portfolio from the industry's leading resin manufacturers is ideally suited for the next generation of mobility designs," said Kevin Wettstein, Senior VP & General Manager at Amco Polymers. "As part of the world's largest polymer distribution company, AMCO's team of engineers and professionals not only assist OEMs, Tiers, and manufacturers in the design and selection of the right products but ensures a robust supply chain network exists that will take these transformative ideas and move them faster and more reliably into the market."

As the transportation industry shifts towards electric/hybrid propulsion systems, smart, connected technologies, autonomous driving, and shared mobility, new designs require materials that provide exacting functionality, safety, reliability, and affordability while focusing on more sustainable solutions. AMCO, an industry leader in sustainability, works with its suppliers and customers to bring to the market the best and latest materials to fit all of these needs.

Amco Polymers introduced the mobility team at the Battery Show in Novi, Michigan, September 2021. AMCO featured daily presentations from key partners Covestro and SABIC Specialties and showcased their lineup of materials, including new materials for battery component applications. "The mobility team from AMCO offers a single point of contact both commercially and technically with the most comprehensive line card in the industry for all of your polymer needs in automotive applications," said Bruce Serafin, Mobility Segment Leader.

Amco Polymers is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, and has a network of over 100 distribution centers and warehouses in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. AMCO ensures simple and reliable supply chain solutions for their customers.

ABOUT Amco Polymers, Amco Polymers is an agile, solutions-focused distributor and compounding company with an extraordinary breadth in resin selection. For more than 60 years, AMCO has provided customers with peace of mind by building genuine relationships, providing responsive 24-hour customer service, and delivering industry-leading logistics. AMCO's comprehensive and diverse line card coupled with a knowledgeable and experienced sales/technical team allows AMCO to provide customers with solutions optimized around cost and performance. For more information, visit https://www.amcopolymers.com/ or view the mobility video here.

