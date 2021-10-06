Keynote Speakers & Artists Announced for Inaugural FUTR World Middle East Event in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, UAE, LONDON, and NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The organisers of Futr World's first-ever event in the Middle East, which will take place in Abu Dhabi from 9 – 11 December, have unveiled the impressive roster of keynote speakers and world-class brands that will be appearing at the Manarat Al Saadiyat event, which will bring together the world's top creative minds, innovators, business executives and ambitious entrepreneurs gathering.

The eclectic and unique three-day event is the result of a partnership between Retail Abu Dhabi, the retail platform of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), MP Singapore and FUTR Group, and will feature CEO's and Founders from major brands, leading online influencers, immersive activations and award-winning international musicians.

"FUTR World highlights our commitment to bring innovation and globally significant events to the emirate," said HE Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi. "Through strategic partnerships with global partners such as MP Singapore and the FUTR Group, Abu Dhabi continues to expand its offering of unique and first-in-the-region experiences, further cementing its role as a global hub for business and entertainment."

During the action-packed festival, ticket holders will be invited to look into the future with a full programme of immersive experiences, masterclasses, brand activations and live performances as the dynamic event is split into three pillars: FUTR Summit, which will feature talks from entrepreneurs and successful business professionals; FUTR Live, which is set to star engaging brand activations and welcome globally renowned influencers; and FUTR Festival, which is set to burst into action with live sets from international music artists and DJs.

Ambitious, career-driven individuals at the FUTR Summit will hear keynote speeches from Priceline.com Founder Jeff Hoffman, H&M's Chief Technology Officer Alan Boehme, Harrods CEO/MD Michael Ward and Brand Expert & John Lewis Deputy Chair Rita Clifton CBE in addition to insights from Adidas, Tech Crunch, Electronic Arts, Kurt Geiger, Gymshark, Space NK, Puma, Farfetch and more.

In parallel, FUTR Live will feature original and innovative immersive brand activations addressing the future of various sectors including beauty, fashion, wellness, entertainment, food, fitness, travel, retail and more. Not to mention the masterclass talks held with Tik Tok influencers such as Abby Roberts and Nintendo Girl to share tips on how to build a loyal following and planning content effectively, with the added benefit for fans to meet them in person.

Finally, FUTR Festival will offer music-lovers a rare opportunity to see award-winning international musicians up close and personal, with only 500 exclusive seats available. Jamaican-born, London-bred star Alicai Harley, who has become much admired for her unique mix of pop, R'n'B, UK grime and dance-hall beats, will take to the stage. She'll be joined by headline act WizKid, the Afrobeats star behind smash hits Essence, Joro and Come Closer. This exclusive performance will offer a chance to catch the smooth lyrics, sensational beats, and raw talent of this world-renowned Nigerian artist, live and in-person in the UAE capital.



Over the three days, showcases will vary, from watching extreme sports displays with Red Bull's BMX rider Viki Gomez and the UAE's very own figure skating pioneer Zahra Lari, to makeovers from Ruuby - London's award-winning beauty delivering service - and a regional first documentary release by Vice Media. These exciting showcases will be accompanied by networking sessions with representatives from countless international and local brands and retailers.

Completing the experience will be a superb selection of delicious artisan delights, served up in a cool street food style by the UAE's most funky food vendors. Located on the outdoor terrace, visitors will find a whole host of delicious options to keep them energised throughout the long weekend.

DCT Abu Dhabi's ongoing Go Safe Certification initiative will continue to apply global safety and cleanliness standards for FUTR World Middle East, as well as for the emirate's malls, hotels, attractions, restaurants, theme parks and public venues.

Passes to FUTR World – which runs from 9 - 11 December at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi – are now on sale at https://tickets.virginmegastore.me/ae/festival/13490/futr-world-2021

For more information on FUTR and to find out more about the featured performances, activations, and speakers, please visit www.futrworld.com

