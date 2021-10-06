NeuFit Hosts a 'Pay What You Can Day' for Physical Therapy in Austin Texas Company seeks to give back to hometown by eliminating cost as a barrier to pain treatments

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuFit ® , a provider of advanced neuromuscular treatment for patients and athletes, will be offering its physical therapy services on a sliding scale for people in Austin on Friday, October 22, 2021 at their Westlake headquarters.

The goal of the 'Pay What You Can Day' is to help more people to quickly get out of any pain they are experiencing caused by surgery or injury so that they can get back to doing what they love to do.

During 30-minute rehabilitation sessions, patients will first be evaluated by a NeuFit physical therapist who will complete a series of muscle tests followed by a non-invasive scanning process to identify the exact source of a patient's pain. The physical therapist will then work with the patient to change neurological patterns and re-educate the body back to optimal functioning. After working through any movement restrictions, the patients will be able to experience greater pain-free movement.

NeuFit uses a neuro-electrical stimulation device called the Neubie®. The device is part of an overall methodology for helping patients recovering from accidents, injury, and surgery, and athletes seeking top performance called the NeuFit Method. It was developed by Garrett Salpeter, a neuroscientist and engineer and his team at NeuFit. Salpeter recently published a book on his research and the use of the Neubie device, The NeuFit Method, Unleash the Power of the Nervous System for Faster Healing and Optimal Performance .

"We see the powerful impact neuro-electrical stimulation has on our patients every day in our clinic," said Salpeter. "Physical therapists who have added the Neubie device to their practice report similar results too. Our 'Pay What You Can Day' is meant to remove a cost barrier a patient might have to experience the benefits of this kind of physical therapy. Our team is excited to bring the NeuFit Method to as many people in Austin who are suffering from pain as possible."

Clinicians have been able to utilize the Neubie and the NeuFit method to help patients recovering from numerous issues such as, plantar fasciitis, ankle sprains, back pain, neck pain, tennis elbow, arthritis, chronic pain, hamstring strains, swelling and much more.

Pay What You Can Day will be available all day on October 22. Sessions can be booked by calling NeuFit headquarters at 512-225-6909.

About NeuFit

Based in Austin, Texas, NeuFit is a healthcare company focused on the nexus of neurology and fitness. It is dedicated to treating athletes and patients in the realization of effective rehabilitation, sustainable fitness, and improved overall health. The company has worked with thousands of patients recovering from neurological impairments, chronic pain, and sports injuries, including professional athletes, sports teams, and universities. The company operates its own clinic at its international headquarters in Austin where it uses the Neufit Method to upgrade rehab and fitness for a wide range of patients and clients. For more details regarding NeuFit and the Neubie device, please visit www.neu.fit . Neubie® and NeuFit® are registered trademarks of NeuFit.

