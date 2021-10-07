Disruptive New App Takes Social Media By Storm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embassy Social, a new platform helping social media creators land and manage paid partnerships, celebrated its official launch on September 27 by hosting a trip with 13 Instagram influencers to Ray Caye, a private island resort off the coast of Belize.

Notable influencers on the trip include the star of ABC's "The Bachelor" season 24 Peter Weber (@pilot_pete), travel and fashion icon Morgan Ketzner (@morganketzner), and 9-year NFL veteran Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82). According to CMO Jordan Hovater, the trip generated over 10 million impressions on Instagram in the first 72 hours.

The app is revolutionizing influencer marketing by allowing brands to find and work directly with creators without long negotiations, middlemen, or even sending a single email. Embassy Founder and CEO Zachary Taunton commented, "influencer marketing is statistically 11 times more effective than traditional ads— influencers create such incredible value for brands— but there's never been an efficient way to work with them. We decided to change that."

With over 600 creator sign ups in the first two weeks, Embassy plans to continue hosting unique experiences as well as utilizing content from the influencers on its platform to become the standard for how and where paid partnerships are handled.

About Embassy: Embassy Social is a start-to-finish paid partnership platform that helps social media creators land and manage paid partnerships with brands. From a creator's Embassy profile, brands can submit collaboration requests and purchase sponsored content as fast as buying a product online.

Watch the official video "Embassy: The App Making Collaborations Happen" here.

