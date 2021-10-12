YACHAK Unveils New Product Packaging for Its Yerba Mate Energy Teas

Refreshed packaging drives attention to the brand's key product attributes, while teas offer the same great taste consumers know and love.

PURCHASE, N.Y., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, YACHAK announced the roll out of a new product packaging design that appeals to the brand's younger, health-conscious consumers. Each can features a clean, bright design and its own unique associated animal – each species is local to the Amazon Rainforest in South America where YACHAK takes its inspiration from, and plants trees as part of the brand's reforestation efforts.

YACHAK Logo

YACHAK now offers refreshed packaging across its five ready-to-drink, canned teas, but the flavor profiles of all five varieties remain the same:

Berry Blue : An invigorating blend of blueberry and yerba mate.

Berry Red : A refreshing boost of yerba mate, raspberry, and cranberry.

Blackberry : A bold and effective blast of berry and yerba mate.

Passionfruit : Tropical taste of passionfruit and yerba mate.

Ultimate Mint: Crisp spearmint taste with a yerba mate twist.

Each unique flavor is made with USDA Organic ingredients including Yerba Mate, a species of the holly plant that grows in the central and southern regions of South America and provides a natural source of caffeine.

"We're excited to unveil this new, modern packaging design for YACHAK. By evolving our packaging to focus on emphasizing consumer interests, we're letting our organic ingredients speak for themselves," said Aziel Rivers, Senior Director of Marketing at PepsiCo. "This redesign was created first and foremost with our consumers in mind, bringing them an energy boost throughout the day while also being mindful of where their products come from."

'Yachak' is the name the indigenous Kichwa people of Sarayaku in the Ecuadorian Amazon give to their Shamans. The brand is committed to providing a natural and organic source of energy that helps protect the trees, communities, and species of the Amazon rainforest. Through its partnership with non-profit organization One Tree Planted, YACHAK is working to restore nearly 300 acres of green space by planting 280,668 tree seedlings and will plant over 500,000 trees by 2024. These combined efforts have made long-term harvesting possible and have provided 72 farmers with sustainable income and employment. A portion of each purchase of YACHAK goes towards supporting One Tree Planted.

The YACHAK brand's five ready-to-drink, canned teas are available at select retailers nationwide and on e-commerce. The plant-based energy teas are USDA organic, non-GMO and made using Fair Trade Certified sugar. Each 16oz. can contains 165 mg of organic caffeine and retails for $2.59 - $2.79. For more information, please visit www.YACHAK.com.

