SiriusXM's Stitcher Signs The Bellas Podcast, Hosted By Brie And Nikki Bella

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stitcher, the Triton-ranked #1 podcast company and SiriusXM subsidiary, today announced its acquisition of The Bellas Podcast hosted by sisters, WWE Hall of Fame Inductees, TV personalities, and best-selling authors Brie and Nikki Bella. The acclaimed series returns with new episodes beginning Wednesday, November 3. Watch the trailer HERE.

Each week on The Bellas Podcast, Brie and Nikki turn on their mics to give listeners uncensored access to their lives like never before. The show will feature the Bella Twins welcoming special guests, touching on current issues and opening up to share real life moments and experiences that you won't see on TV or social media.

"I'm excited to relaunch The Bellas Podcast with Stitcher," said Brie Bella. "Since we've been on hiatus, I've really missed the authentic connection with the Bella Army that podcasting creates. It allows us to be vulnerable, raw and more present than any other platform and I can't wait!!"

"This podcast has been one of my favorite platforms yet to use my voice," added Nikki Bella. "I get to be uncensored, unedited and so raw. I'm beyond honored to be with SiriusXM's Stitcher now! This is the perfect home for The Bellas Podcast. We've missed you our listeners and can't wait to start chatting again!"

Before going on hiatus in Spring 2021, The Bellas Podcast was part of the Endeavor Audio network. As it relaunches, hosts Brie and Nikki will produce the show with support from Stitcher.

Access for brands and marketers to The Bellas Podcast is only available through SXM Media – the exclusive advertising and sales organization that includes inventory across SiriusXM, Stitcher, Pandora and other major platforms and podcasters.

This news follows other notable announcements by SiriusXM, including the acquisitions of 99% Invisible, as well as agreements with For Colored Nerds and The Last Podcast on the Left. In addition, The Bellas Podcast joins the home of other acclaimed podcasts at SiriusXM, Stitcher and Pandora, including Office Ladies, Comedy Gold Minds with Kevin Hart, WTF with Marc Maron, Hidden Brain, series from Marvel Entertainment, and prestigious documentary and narrative projects such as Toxic: The Britney Spears Story, Heaven's Gate, and Unfinished.

Stitcher has ranked #1 in Triton Digital's industry-tracking U.S. Network Report for May, June, July and August 2021. The report ranks the top podcast networks in the U.S., as measured by Podcast Metrics based on average weekly downloads and average weekly users.

Listeners can subscribe to The Bellas Podcast on Stitcher, the SXM App, Pandora, and all major podcast listening platforms.

Brie and Nikki Bella are managed by SMAC Entertainment. SMAC, in conjunction with WME, represented the Bellas in the acquisition.

About Brie and Nikki Bella

If there's a barrier to be broken or an accolade to be earned, Brie and Nikki Bella have done it, and done it with style. The Bellas are Entrepreneurs, Producers, New York Times best-selling authors, TV Personalities and WWE Hall of Famers. After they made it into WWE, the Bellas accomplished so much together: bringing together young girls and women while building the Bella Army, helping the transition of female WWE performers from Divas to Superstars starring in Total Divas and Total Bellas on E!

About Stitcher

Stitcher is the best place to listen to, produce and monetize podcasts. The Stitcher app is one of the world's most popular podcast listening platforms, with a growing network of original content and a premium subscription service. Stitcher is home to top-ranked comedy podcast network Earwolf. Stitcher has offices in Los Angeles, New York City and San Francisco, and is a subsidiary of SiriusXM.

About SXM Media

SXM Media is the combined sales organization of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., spanning its SiriusXM, Pandora, and Stitcher audio entertainment platforms and services, including that of Midroll, the leading podcast advertising network representing over 300 of the world's largest podcasts. With a reach of more than 150 million listeners, SXM Media gives brands, creators, and publishers access to the largest digital audio advertising platform in North America. SXM Media also serves as the exclusive advertising and sales representative for other platforms and podcasters, including major entities such as SoundCloud (exclusive U.S. advertising representative) and the NBCUniversal News Group (exclusive advertising representative for NBC News and MSNBC podcasts, with additional sales rights to CNBC podcasts).

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM and Pandora's properties reach more than 150 million listeners, the largest addressable audience in the U.S., across all categories of digital audio – music, sports, talk, and podcasts. SiriusXM's acquisitions of Stitcher and Simplecast, alongside industry-leading ad tech company AdsWizz, make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

