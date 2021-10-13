Alithya Wins CAD $6.6 Million Contract To Assist Major Quebec Government Ministry

MONTREAL, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a 3-year contract to accompany a major Quebec government ministry in accelerating its digital transformation agenda. The contract is expected to commence throughout October 2021 and generate CAD $6.6 million over its 3-year term.

In addressing the needs of a major transformation program, the client has engaged Alithya to provide specialized resources to support its internal IT teams in the implementation and deployment of business solutions required for the achievement of the program's goals. Alithya will provide the ministry with consulting, management, and operational support in the development of architecture and infrastructure.

Alithya's public sector experience

On the strength of its pool of professional expertise, Alithya has developed a long track record of successful project realizations with government agencies and other public sector clients. Addressing numerous government agency mandates has enabled Alithya professionals to amass a clear understanding of public sector sensitivities and constraints. The company's public sector experience was both validated and enhanced in 2020 with a Quebec Government qualification that paves the way for Alithya to serve as a trusted advisor to public organizations throughout the Province of Quebec.

Quote from Dave Moreau, Senior Vice President, Public Sector, Quebec at Alithya:

"Alithya's extensive knowledge of governmental organizations allows us to adapt our approach to the management style and methods of the client. Additionally, our expertise in business architecture enables us to provide the client with an integrated agile approach comprised of leading-edge technologies and a full range of complementary services, including strategic and technological consulting, project management, and customized enterprise solutions."

About Alithya

Alithya is a North American leader in strategy and digital transformation. The company employs more than 3,300 professionals in Canada, the United States, and Europe. Alithya's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise cloud solutions, application services, and data and analytics. Alithya deploys leading-edge solutions, services, and skills to develop tools designed to meet the unique needs of customers in a variety of sectors, including financial services, manufacturing, renewable energy, telecommunications, transport and logistics, professional services, healthcare and government. To learn more about Alithya, visit www.alithya.com.

