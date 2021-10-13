Atlas-SSI Launches New GATOR RAKE™ Bar Screen

MONTICELLO, Miss., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas-SSI, the largest full-service traveling water screen manufacturer in North America, announced the launch of its new GATOR RAKE™ line of bar screens designed to protect critical downstream infrastructure by efficiently removing debris from raw water sources.

GATOR RAKE™ bar screens remove debris under harsh conditions with real-time monitoring and remote operation capability.

As a first line of defense for stormwater and flood plain management, water treatment plant operation and industrial raw water supply, the GATOR RAKE is designed to minimize the impacts of worsening and unpredictable water quality conditions due to periods of extreme drought or heavy rain. The rugged bar screen is installed in canals or water intake openings and features reinforced frames and chains, heavy-duty motors and unique head shaft assemblies. In addition, non-metallic teeth are incorporated on the GATOR RAKE bar screen to extend equipment life and enable operators to conduct quick and simple maintenance. These features help to ensure the reliable and efficient removal of grass, trash and debris from the bar racks, even under high loading periods.

"The GATOR RAKE offers an unmatched performance advantage for operators, especially under difficult conditions due to its rugged design and intelligent automation features," said Paul Lewis, CEO of Atlas-SSI. "We partner with our industrial and municipal clients to help them better manage the impacts of climate change on their operations with innovative solutions such as the GATOR RAKE that are engineered, manufactured and supported from our facilities in the USA."

Intelligent automation controls and sensors can be combined with the GATOR RAKE bar screen to automatically adjust system cleaning speed based on rain events or trash removal requirements. Ultrasonic differential level indicators, automatic timers and local manual overrides provide additional operator controls, which are especially important when bar screen stations are unmanned or remote. When required, GATOR RAKE bar screens can be designed with conveyors and compactors to efficiently collect and move debris to a designated location for removal from the site.

About Atlas-SSI

Atlas-SSI is the largest full-service manufacturer of raw water intake equipment, traveling water screens, 316(b) fish-friendly screens and trash rake systems in North America. Certified field service and dive teams support turnkey installations, on-site maintenance, inspections, repairs, and preventative maintenance. The Atlas-SSI material handling division designs and builds high-performance industrial clamshell buckets and grapples.

