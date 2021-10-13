Cerebro Capital Bolsters Leadership Team with Two Executive Hires

BALTIMORE, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerebro Capital, a commercial loan marketplace, today announced the appointment of Chris Dalo as Executive Vice President and Michele Hsu as Vice President of Marketing. Together, Hsu and Dalo will build out Cerebro's business development and marketing to support new client demands.

Cerebro Capital (PRNewsfoto/Cerebro Capital)

Commercial Loan Marketplace, Cerebro Capital makes two executive hires to support growth

Cerebro Capital was started in 2017 to help middle-market companies navigate the opaque corporate loan market. Cerebro has grown rapidly since its inception and today works with thousands of borrowers to connect them to lenders from over 1,500 lending institutions for credit facilities and loans. Prior to Cerebro, companies were reliant on individual lenders, often biased to their own firm, to educate them on market loan terms for their business in a much slower, tech-backward format. Today, Cerebro has delivered over $2.5 billion of committed loan proposals through their marketplace and is seeing significant growth particularly in the asset-based financing segment.

"As our team worked hard to become a best-in-class, tech-forward marketplace for corporate borrowing, our need for best-in-class, tech driven leaders became greater and greater,'' explained Founder and CEO Matt Bjonerud. "After a careful search we're thrilled to welcome industry veterans as esteemed as Chris and Michele to join our team. Their financial acumen and experience growing businesses is welcomed and a strong cultural fit for our growing organization."

Chris Dalo joins Cerebro as the organization's first Executive Vice President. In his role, Chris is responsible for leading revenue growth both tactically and strategically. He has over 30 years of experience building, growing and leading commercial lending businesses at banks, non-banks, and fintechs both in the US and internationally. Chris began his career at GE and GE Capital before moving to Standard Chartered Bank where he oversaw all credit functions for several countries and thousands of business development originators and lastly, was on the leadership team of a direct non-bank lender. He is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts at Amherst with Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research.

Michele Hsu joins Cerebro as the organization's new Vice President of Marketing. In her role, Michele is responsible for strategic growth marketing. Michele brings over 30-years of experience as a hands-on marketing leader for highly competitive businesses. With a deep background in database and business analysis, Michele has developed growth strategies for multiple companies in the financial sector. As Chief Marketing Officer for a specialty financial services company, Hsu also led marketing positioning initiatives, branding, and campaigns across all channels including digital, social media, and traditional media. Hsu holds a Master's of Business Administration in Marketing from Bentley University.

In addition to revolutionizing corporate loan search, Cerebro has built out a niche as a thought leader on non-bank lending. The firm has created a one-of-a-kind quarterly survey of non-bank lenders to better understand the non-banking lending market. As a companion survey to the Federal Reserve's Senior Loan Officer survey, Cerebro's report illustrates the perspectives of private credit lenders, also known as alternative lenders, in middle-market commercial and industrial loans.

About Cerebro Capital: Powered by over 1,500 commercial bank and non-bank lending institutions, Cerebro Capital ("Cerebro") is a data-driven marketplace purposefully designed to democratize access to credit markets by connecting corporate borrowers and lenders to find and close corporate loans ranging from $2 million to $100 million. Working with finance and technology experts, Cerebro has created a holistic corporate loan management solution designed to revolutionize the way borrowers, lenders, intermediaries, and stakeholders manage corporate debt. To learn more about Cerebro, please visit, https://www.cerebrocapital.com/.

